WORLD
3 min read
Telegram's Durov says French spy chief asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices
Pavel Durov says French intelligence officials demanded to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of elections on Telegram.
Telegram's Durov says French spy chief asked him to ban conservative Romanian voices
Telegram founder says he refused French request to censor conservative voices. / Reuters
May 19, 2025

France’s foreign intelligence service on Monday denied allegations made by Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, who claimed that Nicolas Lerner, the agency’s head, asked him to ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the country’s elections — a request Durov said he refused.

Durov was sensationally detained in Paris in 2024 and is under formal investigation by French authorities over illegal content on his popular service.

"The DGSE strongly refutes allegations that requests to ban accounts linked to any electoral process were made on these occasions," the Directorate General for External Security (DSGE) service said in a statement.

The Russian-born co-founder of Telegram alleged in a post on X on Sunday night that DGSE chief Nicolas Lerner had asked him this spring "to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of elections".

"I refused. We didn't block protesters in Russia, Belarus, or Iran. We won't start doing it in Europe," Durov, 40, said.

The centrist mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, won a tense rerun of Romania's presidential election on Sunday, beating nationalist George Simion in a vote seen as crucial for the direction of the EU and NATO member bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Intelligence contacted Pavel Durlov

In an earlier post on Sunday, Durov alleged interference by France in the Romanian election.

"A Western European government (guess which) approached Telegram, asking us to silence conservative voices in Romania ahead of today's presidential elections," Durov said on his channel.

The post did not name France but used an icon of a French baguette.

France's foreign ministry said it "categorically rejects these allegations".

The French intelligence service — made famous by the fictional hit TV series "The Bureau" — on Monday confirmed it had been in contact with Durov.

"The DGSE states that it has indeed been obliged, on several occasions in recent years, to contact PD directly to remind him firmly of his company's responsibilities, and his own personal responsibilities, in terms of preventing terrorist and child pornography threats," it said.

France extends detention of Telegram founder Durov

The initial period of detention can last up to 96 hours, and a judge can decide whether to free Pavel Durov or press charges against him after.

🔗

Durlov’s detention

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport outside Paris in August 2024 and charged with a litany of violations related to the popular messaging app he founded.

After days of questioning, he was charged with several counts of failing to curb extremist and terrorist content and released on a five-million-euro ($5.6 million) bail.

Durov has since announced steps appearing to bow to Paris's demands.

In March, he was allowed to temporarily leave France and travel to Dubai, sources have told AFP at the time.

The Kremlin on Monday said claims of France's meddling were "not news."

"The fact that European countries — France, Great Britain, Germany — are interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is not news," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These are just bits and pieces that are being brought to light.”

TRT Global - Login credentials of four major Australian banks leaked to Telegram, dark web: report

An Australian cybersecurity firm says the credentials were stolen from personal devices of users through "infostealer" malware.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us