Several Arab states have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks expressing attachment to the vision of "Greater Israel," calling them a threat to the sovereignty of states and a violation of international law.

Speaking to news channel i24 on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he feels "very attached" to the vision of Greater Israel, describing himself as "on a historic and spiritual mission" representing "generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us."

Greater Israel is a term used in Israeli politics to describe the expansion of its territory to include the occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza, Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments "a dangerous and provocative escalation" that threatens the sovereignty of states and violates the UN Charter.

It said such "delusional claims" will not diminish the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and will only fuel "cycles of violence and conflict" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority described the remarks as "a disregard of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" and "a dangerous provocation and escalation" that threatens regional security.

It reaffirmed its commitment to an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.