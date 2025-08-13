BIZTECH
1 min read
AI-powered humanoid robots play world's first football match in China
The World Humanoid Robot Games debut a new format with robots tackling, passing, and shooting without human control, as more than 500 machines compete across 26 sports.
AI-powered humanoid robots play world's first football match in China
In the new format, each team fielded two forwards, two defenders, and a goalkeeper. / Photo: AP
August 13, 2025

Artificial intelligence-powered humanoid robots played the world’s first fully autonomous 5v5 soccer match during the preliminaries of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, state-run daily Global Times reported.

Previous events had been limited to 3v3 games. In the new format, each team fielded two forwards, two defenders, and a goalkeeper. The robots positioned themselves at kickoff and then began tackling, passing, and shooting without human control.

Some fell during collisions but quickly recovered and continued playing. The crowd cheered each goal. The match lasted 40 minutes, split into two 15-minute halves with a 10-minute break.

The competition’s rulebook spans nearly 70 pages. While similar to human soccer, it allows more physical contact and includes robot-specific adjustments. For example, after a free kick, opponents must wait 10 seconds before challenging to give AI time to execute plays.

Recommended

The World Humanoid Robot Games began on Thursday in Beijing and will run for three days, featuring more than 500 robots from 280 teams representing 16 countries. A total of 538 events are scheduled across 26 sports, including soccer, athletics, and gymnastics.

The games follow China’s first AI robot soccer match on June 27 in Beijing, which featured 3v3 teams.

RelatedTRT Global - Run robo run: Robots race alongside humans in China marathon
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us