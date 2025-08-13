US President Donald Trump has threatened his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with "very severe consequences" if he does not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their upcoming summit in Alaska.

Asked if Russia would face consequences if Putin does not agree to end the conflict, Trump told reporters on Wednesday, "Yes, they will."

"They will face very serious consequences," he said during remarks at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

The remarks came just hours after Trump took part in a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, which the US president said was "very good".

"I would rate it a 10, you know, very, very friendly," he said.

Virtual meeting