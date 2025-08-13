WORLD
2 min read
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The UN refugee agency says dozens remain missing after a migrant boat carrying 97 people overturned off Lampedusa, with a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl feared lost in the shipwreck.
At least 20 dead, dozens missing as boat capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa: UN
The boat was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, local media said. / Photo: AP
August 13, 2025

At least 20 irregular asylum seekers died after a boat overturned in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, with many more still missing, the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

"Deep anguish for the umpteenth shipwreck off the coast of Lampedusa, where UNHCR is now assisting the survivors. It looks to be 20 bodies found and as many missing," wrote the agency's spokesperson, Filippo Ungaro, on social media.

Italian news agency Radio Radicale said the boat had been carrying 97 people when it shipwrecked 14 miles southwest of Lampedusa.

Details remained sketchy but Save the Children Italy said that a baby girl, aged one-and-a-half, appeared to be lost in the shipwreck.

RaiRadio1 reported between 12 and 17 irregular refugees missing, and said that 60 survivors had been transported to safety on the island.

Recommended

The boat, which had already overturned, was spotted from the air by a plane from Italy's financial police, it said.

People heading to Italy from North Africa often cross in leaky or overcrowded boats via the central Mediterranean route, one of the world's deadliest, and arrive in Lampedusa.

The UNHCR said on Wednesday there have been 675 deaths on the central Mediterranean route so far this year.

As of Wednesday, 38,263 irregular refugees have arrived on Italy's shores this year, according to the Interior Ministry.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us