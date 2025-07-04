POLITICS
Do not interfere in Tibet: China slams India
China has responded sharply to an Indian minister's remarks on the Dalai Lama's succession, reiterating its claim to control the process and warning that such interference could harm bilateral ties.
Dalai Lama Tibetans / AP
July 4, 2025

China has urged India to avoid interfering in its domestic affairs following recent remarks by a senior Indian minister regarding the Dalai Lama’s succession.

“China hopes India will stop using Tibet issues to interfere in domestic affairs and avoid affecting the development of ties,” the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, an Indian official stated that only the Dalai Lama and the trust he established have the authority to choose his successor as the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

In a statement, India’s Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “The position of the Dalai Lama is of utmost importance, not just for Tibetans but for all his followers across the world. The right to decide on his successor rests solely with the Dalai Lama himself”.

The comment marks a rare public contradiction of China’s long-standing position.

Beijing insists that it holds the right to approve the next Dalai Lama, citing historical practices dating back to imperial times.

The Dalai Lama’s succession remains a deeply sensitive issue.

While India officially recognises Tibet as part of China, it has hosted the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan exile community since 1959, often leading to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

RelatedTRT Global - How Dalai Lama's successor is chosen?
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
