Europe’s car automakers are struggling to survive: industry chief
The European Commission is aiming to safeguard the industry as it faces an existential threat amid economic challenges.
Europe's auto industry is facing an existential threat warns the EU. / Reuters
March 5, 2025

Europe's automotive sector is in "mortal danger", warned EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne before launching a much-vaunted plan on Wednesday to rescue the bloc's troubled carmakers.

"This is why the European Commission is proposing... an integrated plan that protects the sector," Sejourne told AFP.

"This is a pivotal moment for this industry."

Zero emission policy

Separately, the European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its 2035 target that all new cars and vans sold in the European Union would no longer emit carbon dioxide and would also abide by its intermediate target for 2030.

The European Commission yielded to pressure from European automakers on Monday by giving them three years, rather than one, to comply with emission targets and avoid heavy fines.

Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tsitsikostas on Wednesday presented the EU executive's action plan to ensure EU car producers electrify their fleets and compete with more advanced US and Chinese rivals.

He said a planned review of emission regulations in 2026 would be brought forward to the third and fourth quarter of this year, but said targets themselves would not change.

"We stick to the 2035 targets, which means that we stick to the 2025, 2030 and, of course, the 2035 targets," he said.

EU auto manufacturers say the longer compliance period for the 2025 targets will still be hard to meet.

