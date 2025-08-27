WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Soldiers deployed in northeastern Punjab province to assist civil administration in evacuating residents to safer areas, authorities say.
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
A fresh wet spell is likely to commence from August 29 in different areas of the country, authorities warn. / Reuters
August 27, 2025

Pakistani authorities deployed the army in northeastern Punjab province to assist in rescue and relief operations as the province faces a flood emergency due to heavy rains and India releasing water from overflowing dams.

New Delhi has warned Islamabad of expected high inflows in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The army was deployed at the request of the Punjab government to assist the civil administration in evacuating residents from districts facing severe floods.

According to an official notification, troops have been stationed in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad and Sialkot, among others.

Pakistan's Water Resources Ministry warned that a “high flood” could hit several Punjab districts as water levels continue to rise in all three rivers.

RelatedTRT Global - India's heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route
Recommended

According to the Press Trust of India, New Delhi issued fresh alerts to Pakistan on Wednesday “about the high probability of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams”.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said around 150,000 people had already been evacuated to safer locations and urged residents living near rivers to move immediately.

The authority also warned that a fresh wet spell is likely to commence from August 29 in different areas of the country.

India and Pakistan have been battered by relentless monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks, with nearly 500 people killed in Pakistan since August 14, mostly over 400 in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while more than 800 have lost their lives across Pakistan since June 26.

According to officials, thousands of residents also remained stranded for the last several days in the Gilgit-Baltistan region after torrential rains and floods washed away several roads in Ghizer district.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us