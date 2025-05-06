WORLD
1 min read
Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who once fled abroad have now returned home, the UN says
Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall
Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans. / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2025

Asylum applications filed by Syrians in the European Union dropped to their lowest in over a decade in February, following the ouster of Bashar al Assad, the EU's asylum agency said Wednesday.

Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged 5,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway in February, down 34 percent on the previous month.

"The latest asylum figures show how important stability in other regions is for Europe," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's migration commissioner.

Longtime Syrian ruler Assad was toppled by the country's opposition forces in December after more than a decade of civil war.

TRT Global - Ankara urges support for Syria’s political transition and sanctions relief

Foreign Ministry outlines Türkiye’s roadmap for regional stability, counterterrorism, and renewed engagement with Damascus.

🔗

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who had sought shelter abroad have since returned home, according to the United Nations.

Overall in February, the EU's 27 states, Switzerland and Norway received about 69,000 asylum applications, following a decreasing trend that started in October 2024, the EUAA said.

Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

France was the main recipient nation, followed by Spain, and Germany—which had been the top destination for years.

TRT Global - Governor of Syria's Daraa where the uprising started, looks to the world for reconstruction

Daraa’s governor rallies for Syria’s reconstruction amid deep scars of war, rejecting Israeli aid and welcoming Turkish support.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us