Ramadan: ‘The month of Quran’
During Ramadan, Muslims devote more time to reading, reciting and reflecting on the Quran, believed to have been revealed during this sacred month.
March 14, 2025

Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims, not only for fasting but also for deepening their connection with the Quran, believed to be the literal word of God revealed to Prophet Muhammad over 23 years.

The first revelation, commanding “Read! In the name of Allah”, marked the beginning of a scripture that continues to guide millions worldwide. Historical narrations describe how the angel Gabriel would visit the Prophet every night during Ramadan to study the Quran with him—an act that has inspired generations of Muslims to do the same.

“This is a blessed scripture which we sent down to you (Muhammad) for people to think about its messages and for those with understanding to take heed.” (Holy Quran, 38:29)

With its 114 chapters and 6,236 verses, the Quran invites reflection on themes of truth, justice, mercy, and virtue. Its eloquence and wisdom captivate both Muslims and non-Muslims alike. During Ramadan, many strive to read, recite, and complete its recitation at least once, seeking guidance, solace, and spiritual growth.

For centuries, the Quran has remained a source of inspiration, offering light in times of darkness and clarity in moments of uncertainty.

SOURCE:TRT World
