TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, US hold talks on tariffs and $100B trade target
Turkish and US officials explore ways to sustain trade momentum and navigate reciprocal tariff policies amid renewed economic dialogue.
Türkiye, US hold talks on tariffs and $100B trade target
Türkiye-US officials look for additional steps to continue momentum achieved in last decade in trade relations to achieve $100B trade target, Turkish Trade Ministry says. / TRT World and Agencies
May 26, 2025

A Turkish trade delegation visited the US to discuss bilateral trade relations, particularly Washington's recent reciprocity-based trade policies.

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the visit on Monday.

The May 22 visit came after Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat's online meeting in April with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer.

Trump signed an executive order in early April that imposed reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide, stating that all countries will be subject to a minimum baseline tariff of 10 percent, with some, such as Canada, Mexico, China, and EU states, paying higher rates.

Türkiye is also among countries facing a 10 percent rate.

TRT Global - US should push for free trade with Türkiye — American commerce official

Denver Chamber CEO discusses the potential for free trade and investment with Türkiye, aiming for a $100 billion trade volume.

🔗

The delegation, headed by Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Murat Tuzcu, visited Washington, DC to meet with US Deputy Trade Representative Bryant Trick and other officials.

The ministry noted that the meeting focused on the global repercussions of the recent reciprocity-based trade policies of the US and the new policy steps that can be taken to advance bilateral trade in this period.

During the visit, additional steps that can be taken to continue the momentum achieved in the last decade in Türkiye-US trade relations, to achieve the $100-billion bilateral trade volume target, were discussed, the ministry said.

In the previous Donald Trump era, in 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trump agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion. The trade volume between the two countries was around $32 billion in 2024.

Both sides confirmed that there are mutual trade and investment opportunities between Türkiye and the US in almost every sector, as well as great potential in areas such as new technologies, innovation, manufacturing, AI, and cyber security, the ministry also noted.

"In addition, the defence and energy sectors are other critical areas where cooperation is advancing rapidly," it added.

TRT Global - US takes first steps to ease 50 years of sanctions on Syria, thanks to Türkiye and Saudi efforts

Trump administration grants Syria sweeping exemptions from sanctions in a big first step toward fulfilling president's pledge to lift half-century of penalties on a country devastated by civil war.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
By Fatima Munir
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us