Israel threatens Iran with 'intense strikes' after alleging ceasefire violation that Tehran denies
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatens Iran with 'intense strikes,' accusing it of violating the ceasefire — allegations rejected by Iran.
This comes shortly after the Israeli military informed the public that it was now safe to exit shelters. / AP
June 24, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to launch intense strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire between the two arch-foes.

“I instructed the IDF (army), in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intense strike activity in Tehran to neutralise regime targets and terrorist infrastructure in Tehran, following yesterday's operation,” Katz said in a statement cited by Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Katz claimed that he ordered the strikes “in light of the absolute violation of the ceasefire declared by the US President by Iran and the launching of missiles toward Israel.”

This comes shortly after the Israeli military informed the public that it was now safe to exit shelters.

The army earlier claimed that air-raid sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday after the detection of a new missile attack from Iran, hours after Donald Trump annouced a ceasefire.

Iran rejects allegations

Iran, however, is rejecting Israeli claims that it fired missiles at Israel after agreeing to a ceasefire, according to the IRIB broadcaster and the ISNA news agency.

The alleged violation came shortly after Israel announced that it agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, based on a proposal made by Trump.

Trump on Monday said Israel and Iran had agreed to a "Complete" and "Total" ceasefire, ending "The 12 DAY War" which began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and several other locations on June 13.

Iran had retaliated with missile attacks. Later, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites early on Sunday, claiming to destroy them completely.

In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday evening.

The ceasefire came into effect at 0400 GMT on Tuesday, with Trump urging both sides not to violate it.

