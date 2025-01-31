POLITICS
EU to Pakistan: GSP+ status depends on addressing concerns
Pakistani exports rely on duty-free or concessional access to the European markets.
Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2025

The European Union has told Pakistan that its status as a duty-free exporter to the bloc will continue to depend on the progress the country makes in addressing concerns about civil and labour rights and the independence of media.

This message was conveyed by Olof Skoog, the EU's special representative for human rights, as she wrapped up a weeklong visit to Islamabad on Friday.

The visit was aimed at engaging Pakistani officials so they can address the EU's concern that can undermine the country's GSP+ status, which is under assessment, an EU statement said.

Pakistan's exports to Europe have doubled since 2014 when it was awarded the status of duty-free exporter under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, or GSP+, incentives for developing countries.

However, the EU statement said the trade benefits enjoyed by it "under GSP+ depend on the progress made on addressing a list of issues.

It said that the "EU welcomes the fact that Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108% since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014".

The statement said that "as we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation".

