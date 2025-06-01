WORLD
Ukraine's defence minister to attend second round of Istanbul talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Defence Minister Umerov will lead Kiev’s delegation in second round of direct peace talks with Russia in Istanbul.
The focus of second round of talks in Istanbul is on Moscow’s proposed memorandum for a potential peace accord. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will attend a meeting in Istanbul on Monday proposed by Russia.

"I outlined (Ukraine's) positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after meeting with his officials.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation would once again be headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

472 drones shot at Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched 472 drones at Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said, the highest nightly total of the war so far.

The air force said in a statement that Russia had also launched seven missiles.

It added that 382 of the drones were shot down or otherwise neutralised, along with three of the missiles.

Russia has recently stepped up the amount of drones it launches at Ukraine in its regular nightly barrages.

TRT Global - Russia says explosions caused collapse of two bridges

Russian authorities blame "acts of terrorism" for overnight blasts that brought down two bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

🔗

Attack on Russian nuclear-capable bombers

Ukraine attacked Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers at a military base in Siberia on Sunday, the first such attack so far from the front lines more than 4,300 km (2,670 miles) away, according to pro-Russian bloggers.

Unverified video and pictures posted on social media showed Russian strategic bombers - whose purpose is to drop nuclear bombs on distance targets - on fire at the Belaya air base north of Irkutsk.

The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters in Kiev, said the struck aircraft included Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk, said that there had been a drone attack on a military unit near the village of Sredny in the Usolsky district, but did not mention strategic aviation.

In video that he posted on Telegram, drones could be heard flying overhead and a giant plume of smoke rising into the sky.

He said, though, that it was the first such attack in that part of Siberia - and added that the number of drones in the attack was unclear. The drones, he said, had been launched from a truck.

