The US has suspended approval for nearly all visitor visa categories for Palestinian passport holders from Gaza, The New York Times reported.

Extensive restrictions outlined in a State Department cable sent to US diplomatic missions worldwide on August 18 will also prevent many Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and diaspora communities from obtaining non-immigrant visas, according to four American sources.

The enhanced measures affect visa categories for medical treatment, university education, family visits and business travel, at least temporarily, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

The visa suspension follows Friday's revocation of visas for Palestinian officials, which bars them from attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

The move came after France, the UK, Canada, and Australia announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood at the upcoming General Assembly, joining 147 countries that have recognised Palestine as a sovereign state.