During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent diplomatic tour of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, regional cooperation and economic solidarity took centre stage.

A total of 48 agreements were signed across key sectors. Turkiye signed 13 agreements with Indonesia, 11 agreements with Malaysia, and 24 with Pakistan.

The tour also highlighted Türkiye’s growing focus on Southeast Asia, aligning with its broader foreign policy vision of deepening engagement with ASEAN, D-8, and OIC nations, particularly through the Asia Anew initiative.

“Advancing regional cooperation among Muslim-majority nations is crucial not only for economic growth but also for geopolitical stability,” Dr Murat Yas, an associate professor at Marmara University in Istanbul and a fellow at the Istanbul-based think tank Institute Social, tells TRT World.

Türkiye and Pakistan have signed 24 deals to boost cooperation in defence, energy, and technology, aiming for $5bn in bilateral trade.

President Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad saw progress on a special economic zone for Turkish firms. Trade between the two nations has been up 30 percent from the previous year.

Dr Yas added that the presidential tour has emphasised uniting these nations, fostering deeper partnerships, and addressing critical issues like Palestine to ensure long-term peace and stability.

“ASEAN, as a leading economic and diplomatic bloc, plays a vital role in this strategy and Türkiye seeks to strengthen its ties with ASEAN member states such as Malaysia and Indonesia,” Dr Yas says.

The agreements signed during the tour covered trade, health, energy, defence, education, and media, with the goal of enhancing collaboration and developing mutual growth.

“By sustaining cooperation in these areas, we ensure these agreements translate into real, tangible benefits,” Dr Yas says. “Their success will depend on continuous engagement and shared commitment. Türkiye’s closer ties with ASEAN will further solidify its strategic presence in Asia.”

Trade agreements with Malaysia and Indonesia

Türkiye’s existing free trade agreement with Malaysia has already boosted bilateral trade, setting the stage for deeper economic cooperation. The bilateral trade volume between the two countries was 1.7 billion dollars in 2015 and has now set an aim for a 10 billion dollar trade agreement goal for 2025. A potential free trade agreement with Indonesia could expand opportunities in key sectors such as electronics and automotive.

“Promoting trade agreements between Muslim-majority countries can reduce reliance on external powers and strengthening regional economic networks. This strategy fosters long-term stability and mutual benefits by enhancing economic cooperation within the Muslim world,” Dr. Yas says.

“Türkiye’s push for stronger trade partnerships with ASEAN countries aligns with its broader goal of integrating into the region’s economic framework,” he adds.

Indonesia and Malaysia are key players in global supply chains, particularly in the production of batteries and semiconductors. Joint ventures in the extraction and processing of critical raw materials can help Türkiye secure vital resources for future technological advancements.

As ASEAN nations play an increasingly important role in global supply chains, Türkiye’s focus on raw material cooperation strengthens its economic security and industrial growth.

Energy Cooperation

Partnerships with Indonesia and Malaysia in mining and energy production have the potential to significantly expand Türkiye’s trade and business opportunities.

Strategic energy collaborations in the Mediterranean and South China Sea would also enhance regional stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Defence cooperation

President Erdogan’s tour also underscores the importance of building strong defence partnerships to address growing regional security concerns.

“Defence cooperation between Türkiye, Indonesia, and Malaysia is a significant step toward technological development and a unified stance against global security challenges, including conflicts in Syria, Palestine, and Ukraine, Dr Yas says.

“With ASEAN becoming an increasingly influential actor in global security discussions, Türkiye’s deepening defence collaborations reinforce its role as a strategic partner in the region.”

Academic collaboration

Expanding academic partnerships can help address brain drain and diversify intellectual perspectives in fields such as engineering and social sciences.

“Collaborative research with Malaysia and Indonesia provides an alternative to Western-dominated academic narratives. Strengthening academic ties within the South-South framework is crucial for intellectual diversity and innovation,” Dr Yas says.

“Given ASEAN’s growing influence in global education networks, Türkiye’s academic partnerships with Malaysia and Indonesia are more critical than ever.”

Special economic zone in D8

President Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad marked a deepening of Türkiye-Pakistan economic and strategic ties, with the announcement of a special economic zone to be developed by Turkish firms as a highlight.

At the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Turkish investors of full government support, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating business opportunities.

Beyond economic ties, Erdogan and Shehbaz discussed regional security and counterterrorism, reaffirming their commitment to combating common threats.

Both leaders stressed the importance of stability in the region and enhancing military cooperation, with Erdogan highlighting Türkiye’s readiness to expand collaboration in defence industries.

Humanitarian grounds

Beyond boosting economic partnerships, the tour reinforced Türkiye’s role in regional diplomacy, particularly in advocating for Palestinian statehood.

Erdogan’s visit underscored Türkiye’s focus on post-conflict leadership and reconstruction, particularly in Palestine and Syria.

Amid the worsening crisis in Gaza, Erdogan emphasised the failure of Western-led solutions and the need for coordinated action through platforms like the OIC and D-8.

Through these strategic alliances, Erdogan has enhanced Türkiye’s influence in the region, promoting cooperation in trade, defence, and humanitarian efforts on the global stage.

The visit, which concluded Erdogan’s tour of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, solidified Türkiye’s broader push to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia through strategic partnerships with a shared commitment to economic growth and global cooperation.