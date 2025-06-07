WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
European lawmakers demand safe passage for Gaza aid flotilla
Over 200 MEPs signed a letter urging protection for the vessel Madleen and unhindered humanitarian access.
Twelve people are on board the vessel. / AP
June 7, 2025

European lawmakers are calling for safe passage for the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and break Israel’s blockade amid ongoing attacks and severe food shortages.

Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is on board the vessel, shared an open letter on X signed by more than 200 fellow MEPs.

In the letter, the lawmakers urged that the safety of those aboard the sailboat Madleen be guaranteed, that it be allowed safe and unhindered passage to Gaza, and that humanitarian aid be permitted immediate entry into the region.

As part of its latest mission, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition – a civil society initiative organised to challenge the blockade and deliver aid to Gaza – launched the ship from Sicily, Italy, on June 1.

Twelve people are on board the vessel.

Israeli army spokeswoman Effie Defrin said they are preparing to take action against the ship carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Another ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, was targeted by drones off the coast of Malta on May 2.

SOURCE:AA
