The US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending Israel’s war on Gaza, an official familiar with the negotiations said on Wednesday.

The plan is subject to approval by both parties involved in the conflict.

US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators have been working to secure an agreement. Here are the details as outlined by the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity with Reuters:

Hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Ten hostages will be returned along with the bodies of 18 others held hostage, according to the following schedule:

Day 1: 8 hostages

Day 7: 5 bodies

Day 30: 5 bodies

Day 50: 2 hostages

Day 60: 8 bodies

The swaps will take place without any ceremonies or parades.

On Day 10, Hamas will provide information and evidence that confirms which remaining prisoners are alive or dead, plus medical reports.

Israel will provide full information about Palestinian prisoners from Gaza detained since October 7, 2023.

Hamas will release hostages in exchange for Israel releasing detained Palestinians.

Israel says that of 50 hostages held by Hamas and its allies, about 20 are believed to be alive.

Aid to Palestinians

In accordance with a January 19 agreement, aid will immediately enter Gaza in sufficient amounts with the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Israeli withdrawals

On day one, after the eight hostages are released, the Israeli army will withdraw from parts of northern Gaza as per maps that will be agreed upon.

On day seven, after receiving the 5 bodies, Israelis will withdraw from parts of the south as per the maps agreed upon.

A technical team will work on drawing boundaries for withdrawals during rapid negotiations that will take place after agreement on the framework of the proposal.

Negotiations on a permanent ceasefire

On day one of the agreement, negotiations will start on a permanent ceasefire.

This will be based on key points that include remaining prisoner exchanges, long-term security arrangements for Gaza, and the declaration of a permanent ceasefire.

If an agreement is reached, all remaining Palestinian prisoners detained from Gaza since October 7, 2023, will be released.

Guarantees

The proposal guarantees US President Donald Trump’s commitment to the agreement. If negotiations during the 60-day ceasefire are successful, they will lead to a permanent end to the conflict.

The mediators will guarantee that serious negotiations take place during the pause. If more time is needed, they can extend that period.