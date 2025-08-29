WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Why does the UN say Gaza famine is a ‘deliberate’ human catastrophe?
Israeli PM Netanyahu denies there is famine in Gaza, despite overwhelming evidence that Israeli forces have forced starvation on Palestinians.
Why does the UN say Gaza famine is a ‘deliberate’ human catastrophe?
Palestinian girl scrambles to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on August 21, 2025. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his call for greater humanitarian access in Gaza, as the Palestinian enclave faces yet another deadly escalation. 

Speaking on Thursday ahead of a Security Council meeting in New York, he said that Israel, as the occupying power, has obligations to protect civilians, to facilitate far greater humanitarian access and meet their essential needs.

The systematic dismantling of systems that provide food, water and healthcare, Guterres said, “are the result of deliberate decisions that defy basic humanity”.

The famine declaration has increased international pressure on Israel, which has been waging a genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Israel now says it plans to seize Gaza City, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drags his feet on a recent ceasefire proposal that Hamas has accepted.

The global hunger watchdog, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, has declared famine in Gaza. But Israel rejects the declaration, and on Wednesday it asked IPC to formally retract its verdict.

Aid groups say food and other supplies that Israel is letting into Gaza are not enough after 22 months of fighting, the blockade of aid earlier this year and the collapse of food production in Gaza.

Recommended

Also on Thursday, Cindy McCain, the World Food Programme's executive director, said it was “very evident” during her visit to Gaza this week that there isn't enough food in the Palestinian territory.

The world’s leading authority on food crises said last week that Gaza’s largest city is gripped by famine, and that it was likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“I personally met mothers and children who were starving in Gaza," she said.

"It is real, and it is happening now”.

Israel is now preparing to invade Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us