Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the US to be better informed about Israel's attacks on Gaza and the risks of the ongoing war.

"So far, the continuation of the current genocide has been made possible through US support, particularly due to the policies initiated during (former US President Joe) Biden's term. (US President Donald) Trump, during his time in office, contributed to the establishment of a ceasefire through his efforts.

“Our expectation now is that while he is in the presidential office, steps will also be taken toward achieving lasting peace. All diplomatic circles agree on this point: the new administration in the US needs to be further informed, and the risks of this ongoing war need to be explained more thoroughly,” he said on Sunday.

Fidan said that everyone has “objections to varying degrees” in reacting to Israel's genocide in Palestine.

Noting that while some express their objections openly, others voice them behind closed doors, and he pointed out that in a UN vote, 156 countries voted against Israel.

Stressing that the main issue is the inability to stop a problem on which almost the entire world agrees, he added: “This is precisely where the legitimacy crisis and the systemic crisis facing the world become evident.”

Fidan said that efforts are ongoing to take various steps against Israel, “but at the end of the day, as long as the support from Europe and the US — where greater capital and political power are concentrated — continues, it is clear that this crime against humanity, this genocide, will not come to an end."

He said this situation will generate costs in the international system not only in the short term but also in the medium and long term in different forms.

“Work on this issue continues. But the sensitivity toward Gaza must absolutely not fade away,” he said.

On whether Türkiye could take more effective steps to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, Fidan underlined that "from the very beginning, Türkiye has taken all actions within its sphere of influence."

"On the bilateral front, we have taken all steps — from recalling the ambassador to cutting off trade relations. On the multilateral front, particularly within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the D-8, the EU platforms and the Arab League, we are conducting serious efforts on what can be done,” he said.

Fidan noted that "the genocide openly supported by the EU and the US can only be influenced to a certain extent by the joint stance put forward by Islamic countries.”

"From this point forward, I believe it may be more appropriate for Islamic countries to focus their diplomatic efforts not on Israel, but on the US,” he added.