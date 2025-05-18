WORLD
Russia plans intercontinental ballistic missile strike on Ukraine: Kiev
Planned strike aims to 'pressure and intimidate Ukraine, as well as the EU and NATO member states,' claims Defence Intelligence.
FILE - Russian servicemen drive Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system during the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2019. / Reuters
May 18, 2025

Ukraine claimed that Russia is planning to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the country overnight with the intent to “pressure and intimidate” the country, as well as its Western partners.

A statement on Sunday by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR) on Telegram claimed that Moscow planned the "training and combat" launch of an RS-24 Yars ICBM from a site near the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region.

Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and situated east of the Ural Mountains dividing Europe and Asia, is located almost 1,600 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The HUR claimed the strike, planned for the night connecting Sunday and Monday, has been ordered to “demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, as well as the EU and NATO member states.”

It further claimed that the range of the missile is over 10,000 kilometres.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on Ukraine’s claims.

SOURCE:AA
