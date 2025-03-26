TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish finance minister signals stability in economy
Mehmet Simsek says the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, with inflation on a downward trend and the current account deficit reduced to sustainable levels.
Turkish finance minister signals stability in economy
シムシェク氏と中央銀行総裁のファティ・カラハン氏は、火曜日に国際投資家とのビデオ会議を行い、現在の動向に関する質問に回答しました。/ 写真: AA
March 26, 2025

Türkiye's finance minister has signalled growing stability in the country’s economy, saying market volatility has significantly decreased and that he expects the effects of recent developments on the economy to be temporary and limited.

His remarks came as Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan held a video conference on Tuesday with international investors and answered their questions on current developments.

Around 4,500 investors from North America, the UK, other European countries and the Middle East showed great interest in the one-hour meeting, according to a statement from the ministry of finance.

During the meeting, Simsek said that all necessary steps were taken as soon as possible for the healthy functioning and efficiency of the markets, and added that necessary steps would be taken in the coming period as needed.

With the economic program implemented, the resilience of the Turkish economy has increased, inflation is on a downward trend, the current account deficit has fallen to sustainable levels, and fiscal discipline has strengthened, Simsek said.

He also stressed that the policies towards achieving price stability and structural transformation, which are the main objectives of the program, will continue with determination.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us