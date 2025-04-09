China issued a risk alert for Chinese visiting the US for tourism and education amid a US-initiated tariff war.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry cited the "deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation," in a travel advisory and said Chinese tourists planning to travel to the US should "fully assess the risks" and "travel with caution", in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education, meanwhile, also issued a study abroad alert for Chinese students, citing the US state of Ohio's recent bill on China-US educational exchanges and cooperation.

The bill prohibits US public universities from creating or renewing partnerships with academic or research institutions in China if notable security measures are not taken beforehand, and prohibits education institutions from accepting gifts, donations or contributions from any organisation linked to China, according to WCMH-TV in Ohio.

All students should "make a good security risk assessment and enhance their awareness of precaution when choosing to study in the relevant states in the US in the near future", the ministry said in a statement.

Both alerts came after China raised tariffs on all imports from the US to 84 percent after President Donald Trump raised reciprocal tariffs on imports from China to 104 percent.

Beijing also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the tariffs and added six US companies to the "unreliable entity list," and 12 US entities to an export control list.​​​​​​​