WORLD
2 min read
China warns tourists, students to 'fully assess risks' before travelling to US
Trump trade war escalates as China, EU counterattack.
China warns tourists, students to 'fully assess risks' before travelling to US
Beijing sharply retaliates to Trump's trade war, announcing an increase in tariffs on American goods to a total of 84%. / Photo: Reuters
April 9, 2025

China issued a risk alert for Chinese visiting the US for tourism and education amid a US-initiated tariff war.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry cited the "deterioration of China-US economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation," in a travel advisory and said Chinese tourists planning to travel to the US should "fully assess the risks" and "travel with caution", in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education, meanwhile, also issued a study abroad alert for Chinese students, citing the US state of Ohio's recent bill on China-US educational exchanges and cooperation.

TRT Global - After China, EU hits back at US with tariffs

The EU will put in place duties mostly of 25% on a range of US imports from next Tuesday in response specifically to the US metals tariffs.

🔗

The bill prohibits US public universities from creating or renewing partnerships with academic or research institutions in China if notable security measures are not taken beforehand, and prohibits education institutions from accepting gifts, donations or contributions from any organisation linked to China, according to WCMH-TV in Ohio.

All students should "make a good security risk assessment and enhance their awareness of precaution when choosing to study in the relevant states in the US in the near future", the ministry said in a statement.

Both alerts came after China raised tariffs on all imports from the US to 84 percent after President Donald Trump raised reciprocal tariffs on imports from China to 104 percent.

Beijing also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the tariffs and added six US companies to the "unreliable entity list," and 12 US entities to an export control list.​​​​​​​

TRT Global - US says any country aligning with China would be 'cutting your own throat' as trade war escalates

Trump can likely reach deals with allies to lower tariffs, says Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, but warns countries against aligning more closely with Beijing.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us