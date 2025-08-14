UEFA has rolled out a banner in relation to besieged Gaza that reads: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians", ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

"The message is loud and clear," UEFA said in a statement on X on Wednesday. "A banner. A call."

Before the match, several children from areas affected by wars carried the banner, including two from Gaza.

The move follows the UEFA Foundation for Children's announcement that it would help children affected by wars in different regions.