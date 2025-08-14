WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
The move follows the UEFA Foundation for Children's announcement that it would help children affected by wars in different regions.
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
UEFA rolls out new message on Gaza ahead of match between PSG and Tottenham / UEFA
August 14, 2025

UEFA has rolled out a banner in relation to besieged Gaza that reads: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians", ahead of the UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

"The message is loud and clear," UEFA said in a statement on X on Wednesday. "A banner. A call."

Before the match, several children from areas affected by wars carried the banner, including two from Gaza.

The move follows the UEFA Foundation for Children's announcement that it would help children affected by wars in different regions.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Tell us how he died': Salah takes a dig at UEFA farewell to 'Palestinian Pele' killed by Israel
Recommended

It also follows Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's criticism of UEFA's weak tribute to Suleiman al-Obeid, dubbed the "Palestinians Pele", which was void of any condemnation or a reference to how he was killed by Israel in Gaza.

In its tribute last week, UEFA said al-Obeid was "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

Salah retweeted the tribute with a comment, saying: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

His criticism, which garnered nearly 115 million views since then, prompted backlash against the European football governing body, which avoided mentioning Israel in any capacity.

The Egyptian forward, already one of the best players in the Premier League's history, has called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the early weeks of the genocide and urged the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us