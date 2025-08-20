WORLD
Italian coaches urge Israel’s suspension from international football
Association of Italian Coaches demand action on Gaza in response to 'moral imperative'.
Pro-Palestine march in Udine ahead of Italy v Israel UEFA Nations League game / AA
August 20, 2025

Italian football coaches have called for Israel's suspension from international competitions, Italy's news agency ANSA has learned.

The Association of Italian Coaches (AIAC) wrote on Tuesday to Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, urging action for Gaza and requesting that a proposal be submitted to UEFA and FIFA to temporarily suspend Israel from international competitions.

The Italian national football team will face Israel in the World Cup qualifiers between September and October.

The association led by Renzo Ulivieri described the initiative as "not just a symbolic action, but a necessary choice," in response to a "moral imperative," shared by the "entire leadership team."

"The values of humanity, which underpin those of sport, compel us to oppose acts of oppression with terrible consequences," Ulivieri said.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The war has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by starvation.

SOURCE:AA
