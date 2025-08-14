Seventy-eight years after the Partition of British India into two independent states, the historical event remains as emotive and contested as when it first unfolded – driven by the resolve, tireless effort, and clear-sighted vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.

Even today, many in Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-dominated India continue to debate whether the course of history could have been any different, albeit with many ifs and buts.

And ironically, many of the issues that drove the Partition on communal grounds still bedevil relations between the two neighbours and dominate Indian politics today amid the rise of the Hindutva movement . These enduring realities confirm that the leaders of the Pakistan movement were justified in their apprehensions about marginalisation under a Hindu-majority, concerns that remain relevant today.

It was in August 1947 when the British were forced to divide their Jewel in the Crown – as colonial India was once known – following various formulas that failed to keep this vast South Asian territory united because of the communal divide between Muslims and Hindus.

The Indian National Congress, dominated by Hindu leaders, and the All-India Muslim League were unable to reach a consensus, despite the British sending a Cabinet Mission in 1946 in a last-ditch effort to find a formula acceptable to both sides.

However, the Cabinet mission plan , which proposed three administrative units comprising sets of Muslim and Hindu majority provinces, was torpedoed by Congress with its announcement of reviewing the arrangement later as a sovereign nation.

This forced the All-India Muslim League to rescind its approval of the plan, underscoring the deep distrust between the leaders of the two sides.

The collapse of the Cabinet plan eventually paved the way for Pakistan's creation the following year.

Muslim identity and Jinnah’s vision



Muslims, who comprised around 25 percent of British India against the 66 percent Hindu population, feared that in an independent India, they would be economically, politically, and religiously undermined and marginalised.

Muhammed Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan and given the title of Quaid-e-Azam (the great leader) by ardent followers, articulated his Two-Nation Theory to serve as the basis for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent – a vision vindicated by ongoing discrimination against Muslims in India today.

“We maintain and hold that Muslims and Hindus are two major nations by any definition or test of a nation… we (Muslims) are a nation with our own distinctive culture and civilization, language and literature, art and architecture, names and nomenclature, sense of value and proportion, legal laws and moral codes, customs and calendar, history and tradition, aptitudes and ambitions – in short, we have our own distinctive outlook on life and of life. By All canons of international law, we are a nation.” Jinnah’s reply to Gandhi, September 17, 1944.

However, Jinnah, who emerged as the towering champion of the Muslim cause, had begun his political career as a staunch secular Indian nationalist.

He believed in the ideals of Hindu-Muslim unity , and for years worked tirelessly to carve out an arrangement that might solve India's festering communal problem.

Being one of the finest legal minds of British India and a believer in peaceful constitutional activism, Jinnah was called the ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity for his efforts to solve the communal problem of India.

But secular Hindu leaders of Congress — of which Jinnah was once a member too — and fundamentalist Hindus, forced him to review his position and focus solely on the economic, political, and religious rights of the Muslims.

Jinnah’s efforts to find a common ground between Muslims and Hindus were repeatedly stonewalled by the Hindu leadership, forcing him to accept the reality that the unity between Muslims and Hindus remained impossible.

Jinnah, however, was not the first Muslim leader to reach this conclusion.

Before him, Syed Ahmed Khan (1817-1898) was the first Muslim in India who dared to speak of ‘partition’, according to Hector Bolitho, the author of the book Jinnah: Creator of Pakistan. Bolitho writes that Syed Ahmed Khan was “the first to realise that mutual absorption being impossible, the Hindus and Muslims must part. He was the father of all that was to happen, ultimately, in Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mind.”