Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of the Army Rocket Force Command in order to further enhance the country's fighting capabilities, according to local media.
Aaj News TV said that Sharif, speaking at a grand ceremony in Islamabad to mark the country's 78th Independence Day, said the force is equipped with modern technology and is capable of striking the enemy "from all directions."
This would be another milestone in strengthening the country's military power, he said.
He also invited all political parties to join the "Charter of Stability", which he said is not only an economic plan, but a framework based on national interest.
India's pride "shattered into dust"
During his speech, Sharif also recalled the conflict with India, accusing New Delhi of attacking Pakistan unprovoked over false accusations.
He hailed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar, and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, for teaching India a "historic lesson."
He said in four days, India's pride was "shattered into dust."
Sharif also cited the bravery of Pakistani soldiers who were willing to risk their lives, with him being quoted as saying that "such a nation can never be defeated."
He also thanked Pakistan's allies, including Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, Iran and Azerbaijan, for supporting the country diplomatically during the conflict.
Brief clash
India, in April, accused Pakistan of being behind an attack in India-administered Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26.
Pakistan rejected the claims and said any attempt to suspend its water share would be considered an "act of war," noting the treaty could not be unilaterally suspended.
The two arch-rivals later engaged in four days of cross-border armed clashes in May, before US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied that any foreign leader, including Trump, played a role in mediating a ceasefire, rejecting claims that Washington brokered peace.