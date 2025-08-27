WAR ON GAZA
Starving Gaza children too weak to cry, NGO head tells UN meeting
"When there is not enough food, children become acutely malnourished, and then they die slowly and painfully. This, in simple terms, is what famine is," the head of Save the Children says.
16-year-old Muhannad al-Kadi has lost at least 20 kilograms due to malnutrition, at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza on August 24, 2025. / AA
August 27, 2025

The head of Save the Children has described in horrific detail the slow agony of starving children in Gaza, saying they are so weak they do not even cry.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the president of the international charity, Inger Ashing, said famine — declared by the UN last week to be happening in Gaza — is not just a dry technical term.

"When there is not enough food, children become acutely malnourished, and then they die slowly and painfully. This, in simple terms, is what famine is," said Ashing.

She went on to describe what happens when children die of hunger over the course of several weeks, as the body first consumes its own fat to survive and when that is gone, literally consumes itself as it eats muscles and vital organs.

"Yet our clinics are almost silent. Now, children do not have the strength to speak or even cry out in agony. They lie there, emaciated, quite literally wasting away," said Ashing.

She insisted aid groups have been warning loudly that famine was coming as Israel prevented food and other essentials from entering Gaza over the course of two years of war.

"Everyone in this room has a legal and moral responsibility to act to stop this atrocity," said Ashing.

The United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza on Friday, blaming what it called the systematic obstruction of aid by Israel during more than 22 months of war.

A UN-backed hunger monitor called the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative said famine was affecting 500,000 people in the Gaza governorate, which covers about a fifth of the Palestinian territory, including Gaza City.

The IPC projected that the famine would expand by the end of September to cover around two-thirds of Gaza.

SOURCE:AFP
