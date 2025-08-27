The head of Save the Children has described in horrific detail the slow agony of starving children in Gaza, saying they are so weak they do not even cry.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the president of the international charity, Inger Ashing, said famine — declared by the UN last week to be happening in Gaza — is not just a dry technical term.

"When there is not enough food, children become acutely malnourished, and then they die slowly and painfully. This, in simple terms, is what famine is," said Ashing.

She went on to describe what happens when children die of hunger over the course of several weeks, as the body first consumes its own fat to survive and when that is gone, literally consumes itself as it eats muscles and vital organs.

"Yet our clinics are almost silent. Now, children do not have the strength to speak or even cry out in agony. They lie there, emaciated, quite literally wasting away," said Ashing.