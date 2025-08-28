WORLD
Microsoft sacks staff who opposed the US firm providing surveillance tech to Israel
No Azure for Apartheid group calls on Microsoft to end ties with Israel and pay reparations, amid reports that the Israeli military used Azure to store surveillance recordings of Palestinians in the occupied territories.
Protesters at Microsoft’s Build conference in Seattle call to end Azure contracts with Israel amid Gaza war on May 21, 2024. / Reuters
August 28, 2025

Two Microsoft employees were fired on Wednesday after taking part in a sit-in at the company’s president's office to protest the firm's ties to Israel.

Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli received voicemails informing them that they were fired, the protest group No Azure for Apartheid said in a statement.

They were among seven protesters who were arrested on Tuesday after occupying the office of the company's President, Brad Smith. The other five were former Microsoft workers and people outside the company.

"We are here because Microsoft continues to provide Israel with the tools it needs to commit genocide while gaslighting and misdirecting its own workers about this reality," Hattle said in a statement on Wednesday.

No Azure for Apartheid, whose name references Microsoft's Azure software, has demanded that the company cut its ties to Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians. Smith said on Tuesday: "We respect the freedom of expression that everyone in this country enjoys as long as they do it lawfully."

A joint media investigation has said an Israeli military surveillance agency was making use of Microsoft's Azure software to store countless recordings of mobile phone calls made by Palestinians living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The investigation, conducted by the Guardian, Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call, also said Israel relied on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians.

In response, Microsoft announced this month that it was hiring law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct a review.

Other Microsoft workers have also protested the company's ties to Israel.

In April, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman's remarks were interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protesting employee during the technology company's 50th anniversary celebration over the firm's ties with Israel. That employee and another protesting employee were also fired.

Other firms and educational institutions have faced protests over ties with Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from Israel's military assault has mounted, and images of starving Palestinians, including children, have sparked global outrage.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire population and prompted accusations of genocide and war crimes at international courts.

