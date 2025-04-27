WORLD
2 min read
11 killed after car ploughs into Vancouver festival crowd
People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd.
11 killed after car ploughs into Vancouver festival crowd
Police officers work at the scene as bodies of victims lie covered on the ground in Vancouver, Canada. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2025

The death toll from an attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada has risen to 11, police have confirmed, calling it the city's "darkest day."

People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd on Sunday.

"Last night, as thousands gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety," Vancouver Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.

Besides the deaths, Rai said dozens more were injured, some critically, and warned that the number of fatalities could rise.

Rai said the driver, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene after bystanders intervened.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid," he added.

Canadians were ‘shocked’

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon extended condolences to the victims' families and praised first responders for their swift action.

"A joyous celebration of Filipino culture, community and heritage ended in loss of life and serious injuries as a result of a horrific act," she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said all Canadians were "shocked, devastated and heartbroken."

Speaking at a news conference, he said he had been briefed by national security officials and emphasised there was no active threat to the public.

"I would like to offer my deepest condolences and my wishes for strength and compassion in this tragic time. I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you," Carney added.

Local authorities have set up a 24-hour assistance centre at the Douglas Park Community Centre for those affected.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us