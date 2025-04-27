The death toll from an attack at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver, Canada has risen to 11, police have confirmed, calling it the city's "darkest day."

People were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event honouring the Philippines' first national hero when a vehicle drove into the crowd on Sunday.

"Last night, as thousands gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety," Vancouver Interim Police Chief Steve Rai told a news conference.

Besides the deaths, Rai said dozens more were injured, some critically, and warned that the number of fatalities could rise.

Rai said the driver, a 30-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene after bystanders intervened.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid," he added.

Canadians were ‘shocked’

Canada's Governor General Mary Simon extended condolences to the victims' families and praised first responders for their swift action.

"A joyous celebration of Filipino culture, community and heritage ended in loss of life and serious injuries as a result of a horrific act," she said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said all Canadians were "shocked, devastated and heartbroken."

Speaking at a news conference, he said he had been briefed by national security officials and emphasised there was no active threat to the public.

"I would like to offer my deepest condolences and my wishes for strength and compassion in this tragic time. I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you," Carney added.

Local authorities have set up a 24-hour assistance centre at the Douglas Park Community Centre for those affected.