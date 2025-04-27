WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
Illegal settlers rampaged through Zanuta School south of Hebron city, and stole its contents, a local official says.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
Municipal chief Fayez Al-Tal said the school was renovated by villagers in preparation for receiving students. / AA
April 27, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers heavily damaged a Palestinian school in the southern West Bank, in their latest attack in the occupied territory, a local official has said.

According to the official news agency Wafa, the settlers rampaged through the Zanuta School east of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron city, and stole its contents on Sunday.

Municipal chief Fayez Al-Tal said the school was renovated by villagers in preparation for receiving students.

“Illegal settlers had previously attacked and destroyed the school multiple times and assaulted villagers and attacked their homes,” he added.

Palestinian Ministry of Education spokesman Sadiq Al-Khadour condemned the settler attack as “a new attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their villages."

Israeli settlers raid school in occupied West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers have raided a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to local media on Sunday.

🔗

‘Vital work’

Speaking to Anadolu, Khadour said his ministry has been working to rehabilitate the school, which serves about 40 children from remote communities in the area.

“This school provides essential humanitarian services to citizens in marginalised areas,” he said, calling on human rights organisations, especially UNICEF, to “ensure that this and other schools in remote areas can continue their vital work."

In November 2023, illegal Israeli settlers demolished the Zanuta School after forcibly displacing more than 250 residents from the village in late October.

After more than nine months of forced displacement, the villagers secured an order from an Israeli court in August 2024, allowing them to return to their homes.

Nearly 960 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us