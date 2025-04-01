WORLD
Volcano begins erupting in southwestern Iceland hours after nearby town and spa evacuated
Flames and smoke shot through the air as the volcanic fissure opened near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV reported.
FILE: Panoramic view of the eruption site with the Blue Lagoon area to the right and the active fissure in the far background after the volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, November 21, 2024. / Photo: AP
April 1, 2025

A volcano began erupting in southwestern Iceland on Tuesday, just hours after authorities evacuated a nearby community and the Blue Lagoon spa.

Flames and smoke shot through the air as the volcanic fissure opened near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV reported.

The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

Webcams showed molten rock spewing out toward the community.

“The fissure is now about 500 metres long and has reached through the protective barrier north of Grindavík,'' Iceland's Met Office said in a statement. ”The fissure continues to grow, and it cannot be ruled out that it may continue to open further south.''

The magma flow began at about 6:30 am local time (0630 GMT) accompanied by an intense earthquake storm similar to previous eruptions, the Icelandic Met Office said.

Referred to as a land of ice and fire for its many glaciers and volcanoes, the North Atlantic island nation has seen 10 eruptions south of Reykjavik since 2021, and Tuesday's magma surge could become the 11th eruption in the area.

The outbreaks on the Reykjanes peninsula so far have not directly affected the capital city and have not caused significant dispersal of ash into the stratosphere, avoiding air traffic disruption.

