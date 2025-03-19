WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
US launches fresh air strikes against Houthis in Yemen
US strikes target multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida, Houthi-affiliated media reports.
US launches fresh air strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Missiles are fired into the sky, said to be, for an operation against the Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 19, 2025

The US carried out air strikes in Yemen for a fourth straight night, targeting areas controlled by the Houthi group, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed late Tuesday.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said it is conducting “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, without providing further details.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet reported that US strikes targeted multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida.

TRT Global - Yemen's Houthis target US aircraft carrier again amid new wave of air strikes

TRT Global - US President Donald Trump has warned the Houthis of severe retaliation if attacks on Red Sea shipping continue.

🔗

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in US strikes this weekend as US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us