The Yemeni Houthi group has targeted a United States aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the second time in 24 hours, as the US launched a new wave of air strikes in Yemen.

"In response to the ongoing American aggression against our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi forces) targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea for the second time within 24 hours," the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement on Monday.

He noted that the attack was carried out with multiple ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, in what he described as "a confrontation that lasted for several hours."

Saree added that the group's forces also managed to repel the warplanes' hostile attack, pushing them back.

The Houthi spokesperson warned that escalation against Yemen would be confronted with a counter-escalation.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, meanwhile, reported six US air strikes in Hodeida in western Yemen, and Al-Jawf in the country’s north.

According to the broadcaster, two air strikes targeted a cotton ginning factory in the Zabid district in Hodeida and four air strikes on a government complex in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf province.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The American side is yet to comment on the Houthi statement.

‘Hell will rain down’

At least 53 people have been killed and 98 others injured in US-UK air strikes on Yemen on Saturday, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The attacks came as US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the Iran-backed group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis warned Israel on March 7 to allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian Seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.