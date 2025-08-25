WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Only 4% of shelter needs met in Gaza
Only 10,000 tents and shelter supplies have reached Palestine’s Gaza — barely 4% of the 250,000 needed to house those displaced by Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.
Only 4% of shelter needs met in Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
August 25, 2025

Since Israel announced it would allow tents and shelter supplies into Palestine’s Gaza earlier this month, just 10,000 have entered the besieged enclave, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office, amounting to barely four percent of the 250,000 tents and caravans needed to house the Palestinians displaced by Israel’s genocidal war. 

Recommended

With a shelter deficit exceeding 96%, Gaza’s governorates are unable to accommodate the 1.3 million people forcibly uprooted from their homes. Meanwhile, no tents or supplies are currently available at the crossings due to Israel’s restrictions on aid operations.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us