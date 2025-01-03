Saturday, March 01, 2025

1836 GMT –– UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Israel and Hamas to exercise “maximum restraint” as the first phase of a ceasefire agreement concludes.

Guterres, in a statement delivered by his spokesperson, emphasized the need to prevent a return to hostilities, which would have “catastrophic” consequences.

“The past six weeks have provided a fragile but vital reprieve, offering a measure of relief to both Palestinians and Israelis,” he said.

Guterres urged all parties to “find a way forward on the next phase” of the agreement, stressing that a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages are essential to preventing further escalation.

“The Secretary General continues to call for the dignified, immediate, and unconditional release of all hostages,” the statement added.

1835 GMT –– Netanyahu orders Israeli army to 'prepare to defend' Syrian Druze neighborhood: report

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Israeli forces to 'prepare to defend' Syrian Druze neighborhood Jaramana near Damascus, amid reports of security tensions, says the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

1721 GMT –– EU expresses ‘grave concern’ over Israeli attacks in West Bank

The EU expressed “grave concern” over the consequences of Israeli attacks on refugee camps in the occupied northern West Bank.

In a statement, Anour El Anouni, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, said that 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced and vital infrastructure has been damaged in the attacks.

The EU calls on Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law, the statement said.

He stated that the EU is also concerned about the deterioration of the economic and humanitarian situation in the West Bank and called on all parties to exercise restraint with the coming of Ramadan.

1543 GMT –– Egypt, Palestine discuss Gaza reconstruction plan ahead of emergency Arab summit

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Cairo to discuss an early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be presented at the upcoming emergency Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s “unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," it said.

He said that in line with President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s directives, "the Egyptian government has prepared a comprehensive plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian citizens remain in the Strip during the rebuilding process," according to the statement.

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mustafa expressed "his deep appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in supporting the Palestinian people," the statement said.

1308 GMT –– Gaza death toll nears 48,400 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered 23 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,388, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the toll included two Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the last 48 hours.

According to the ministry, 23 injured people were also admitted to hospitals, taking the number of the injured to 111,803 in the Israeli onslaught.

1252 GMT –– Displaced Gazans struggle in flooded tents on 1st night of holy month

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza endured freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall which flooded their tents and the remains of their bombed-out homes on the first night of Ramadan.

The worsening humanitarian crisis is compounded by Israeli delays in allowing the entry of temporary housing and essential reconstruction equipment, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

As families prepared for suhoor (pre-dawn meal), rainwater seeped into makeshift tents, drenching personal belongings and forcing many, especially women and children, to flee with no alternative shelter. Meanwhile, those who had returned to the ruins of their homes found themselves struggling against water leaking through cracked walls and shattered ceilings.

1210 GMT –– Israeli bulldozers demolish homes in Nour Shams refugee camp on 1st day of Ramadan

On the first day of Ramadan, Israeli military bulldozers entered the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, demolishing homes and tearing up roads in the al-Manshiya neighborhood.

"The army has ordered all residents of the camp to leave," Nihad Al-Shawish, head of the Nour Shams camp's Popular Committee, said.

The military assault on Nour Shams has now entered its 21st day, while Israeli forces have been targeting northern West Bank cities, particularly Jenin and Tulkarem, for over a month as part of an ongoing military offensive, killing at least 64 people and displacing thousands.

0745 GMT –– Hamas rejects Israel's 'formulation' of extending first Gaza ceasefire phase

Hamas said that it rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, on the day the first stage of the deal was set to expire.

The group's spokesperson Hazem Qassem also told Al-Araby TV there were no current talks for a second ceasefire phase in Gaza with the group.

