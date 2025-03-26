WORLD
2 min read
Denmark welcomes US change of plans for Greenland visit
Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants to take over Greenland for national security purposes, refusing to rule out the use of force to do so.
Denmark welcomes US change of plans for Greenland visit
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed approval of the American delegation's decision to cancel their visit to "Greenlandic society", calling it a positive move. / Photo: AP
March 26, 2025

Denmark's foreign minister has welcomed Washington's decision to limit a US delegation's visit to Greenland to a US military base, after previous plans sparked criticism.

US Vice President JD Vance announced Tuesday that he would on Friday accompany his wife Usha to the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, the Danish self-governing island coveted by President Donald Trump.

That announcement came just hours after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede harshly criticised plans by a US delegation to visit the Arctic island uninvited.

The White House had announced that Usha Vance would travel to Greenland from Thursday to Saturday, while Egede had said US national security adviser Mike Waltz was also expected to take part. US media had reported that Energy Secretary Chris Wright would be part of the visit as well.

Usha Vance was scheduled to view "historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage and watch the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race," in the southwestern town of Sisimiut, the White House had said.

Instead, JD and Usha Vance will now only travel to the Pituffik base to visit US Space Force members based there and "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland, JD Vance said in a video.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants to take over Greenland for national security purposes, refusing to rule out the use of force to do so.

"I think it's very positive that the Americans have cancelled their visit among Greenlandic society. They will only visit their own base, Pituffik, and we have nothing against that," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR on Wednesday.

The original plans had angered Greenlandic and Danish politicians, coming at a time of political flux in Greenland, where parties are still negotiating to form a new coalition government following a March 11 general election.

"The cars (from the US advance security detail) that were delivered a few days ago are in the process of being sent back home, and the wife of the US vice president and the national security adviser will not visit Greenlandic society," Lokke Rasmussen said.

"The matter is being wound up and that's positive," he added.

TRT Global - Greenlanders unite to fend off the US as Trump seeks control of the Arctic island

As global warming unlocks Arctic access, locals worry their self-governing homeland has become a pawn in the geopolitical struggle between the US, Russia, and China, with Trump’s push for control threatening their aspirations for independence.

🔗

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us