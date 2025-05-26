The 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit has kicked off in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, as leaders from the region converged to discuss key regional and global issues, including US tariffs, the conflict in Myanmar and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

The event began on Monday with a traditional ASEAN handshake as the leaders were set to discuss challenges, strategic priorities and efforts to reinforce regional unity, the Malay Mail reported.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as the rotating chair, is presiding over the summit.

In his opening statement, Anwar said he has written to US President Donald Trump to request an ASEAN-US summit this year to resolve the tariff issue.

"Indeed, a transition in the geopolitical order is underway, and the global trading system is under further strain with the recent imposition of US unilateral tariffs," he said.

"Protectionism is resurging as we bear witness to multilateralism breaking apart at the seams," he added.

ASEAN member states have been hit by US tariffs ranging from 10% to 49%, but Trump announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs last month, prompting the countries to begin talks with Washington quickly.

ASEAN has what it takes to weather geopolitical tensions stemming from the “arbitrary actions” of major powers, he added.

Kuala Lumpur Declaration

Anwar said the Southeast Asia region has always relied on inclusivity, the rule of law, and open trade to grow, but "prosperity is now threatened.

"For ASEAN, our peace, stability and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order anchored in the free flow of trade, capital and people,” he said, adding, these foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action.

“But again, I strongly believe in the fortitude and staying power of ASEAN to withstand the headwinds and weather the storms of the challenges and uncertainties facing us,” he said.

Anwar also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with friendly partners of the grouping, noting the significance of the first-ever ASEAN-China-GCC summit, which brings together the bloc along with China as the region's biggest economic partner and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The summit also includes the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth, and the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.

The day’s focal point is the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future.

ASEAN is a 10-member international intergovernmental organisation consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2025.