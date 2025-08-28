South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday launched a G20 experts task force to examine global wealth inequality and its impact on growth, poverty and multilateralism — the first initiative of its kind for the G20.

The six-member task force, chaired by Nobel Economics Prize laureate Joseph Stiglitz, is expected to present its findings to G20 leaders due to convene in Johannesburg in November.

South Africa has sought to use its Group of 20 presidency this year to highlight issues affecting poorer nations, including rising inequality and sovereign debt burdens.

"South Africa's G20 presidency today is proud to launch an initiative that will target this issue of global wealth inequality – a first for the G20 – and offer a practical way forward," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Inequality 'undermines dignity'

He said people globally were aware of how inequality undermines dignity and the chance for a better future, citing unfair vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

"They see the impacts of rising food and energy prices, of debt, of trade wars, all driving this growing gap between the rich and the rest of the world, undermining progress and economic dynamism," Ramaphosa added. "A new oligarchy in our global economy is becoming apparent."