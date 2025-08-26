Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s expanding military attacks in Syria, saying they violate the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

In a written statement on Tuesday regarding Israel’s intensified strikes in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We strongly condemn Israel’s military attacks expanded in scope and carried out in violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty."

The statement stressed that the strikes directly target efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and the wider region, calling for their immediate cessation.

It also added that Türkiye will continue to support a vision of a Syria that is free of terrorism, secure, and with full territorial integrity, in line with the legitimate expectations of the Syrian people.