Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s expanding military attacks in Syria, saying they violate the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.
In a written statement on Tuesday regarding Israel’s intensified strikes in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We strongly condemn Israel’s military attacks expanded in scope and carried out in violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty."
The statement stressed that the strikes directly target efforts to establish stability and security in Syria and the wider region, calling for their immediate cessation.
It also added that Türkiye will continue to support a vision of a Syria that is free of terrorism, secure, and with full territorial integrity, in line with the legitimate expectations of the Syrian people.
Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.
After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.