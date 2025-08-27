Sixty people have officially submitted bids to run for president of Côte d'Ivoire in October elections, including two opposition figures who have already been ruled ineligible.

The candidacies, filed with the electoral commission by Tuesday's midnight deadline, now go before the Constitutional Council, which is tasked with drawing up the final list.

Among them are Tidjane Thiam, leader of the largest opposition force, the PDCI party, who is ineligible due to nationality-related legal issues.

Ex-president Laurent Gbagbo, head of the African Peoples' Party – Côte d'Ivoire (PPA-CI), is also excluded because of a criminal conviction.

President Ouattara officially files re-election bid