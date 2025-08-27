The Sudanese cabinet held its first meeting in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday since the outbreak of fighting with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kamal Idris, was “a symbolic step toward the return of state institutions to the capital, amid ongoing security arrangements to ensure stability,” the state news agency SUNA reported.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, the Sudanese government had been running the country’s affairs from its temporary seat in Port Sudan in the country’s east.

According to SUNA, the meeting discussed plans of all Sudanese ministries for the current year, with a special focus on public services, security, reconstruction and ensuring the voluntary return of displaced residents.

On May 31, Idris was sworn in as the new prime minister before Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.