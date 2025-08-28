The African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has "strongly" condemned attacks on Malian army positions claimed by al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.

Youssouf learned with "deep concern" of the terrorist attacks which occurred on August 19 against military positions in Farabougou and Biriki-Were in the central region of Segou.

Several military personnel and civilians were killed in the attacks, an AU statement said on Thursday.

The AU chair offered "full solidarity" and "heartfelt condolences" to the victims' families, the government, and the people of the West African nation.