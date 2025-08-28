AFRICA
African Union condemns terrorist attacks on Mali army
The African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has "strongly" condemned attacks on Malian army positions claimed by al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.
AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has voiced the union's support for Mali after terrorists recently killed soldiers and civilians. / Reuters
The African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has "strongly" condemned attacks on Malian army positions claimed by al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.

Youssouf learned with "deep concern" of the terrorist attacks which occurred on August 19 against military positions in Farabougou and Biriki-Were in the central region of Segou.

Several military personnel and civilians were killed in the attacks, an AU statement said on Thursday.

The AU chair offered "full solidarity" and "heartfelt condolences" to the victims' families, the government, and the people of the West African nation.

He reaffirmed the AU's "unwavering commitment" to supporting Mali and all its members in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Mali has been going through a security crisis since 2012, fuelled by separatist movements and terrorist attacks, particularly in the country's northern and central regions.

Last December, five armed separatist groups in the country announced an alliance, which seeks independence for certain regions of northern Mali.

