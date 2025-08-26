Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara submitted his candidacy to the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) on Tuesday, officially seeking a fourth term in the October 25 presidential election.

Ouattara submitted his candidacy “in response to the call of my party, the RHDP, and to the call of many Côte d'Ivoire citizens who wish for us to continue together the path of peace, stability, and development that our country has known for several years," the West African leader said as he left the CEI in the capital Abidjan, surrounded by government officials.

He also called for peace, wishing that the presidential election take place in serenity.

"Let us preserve peace, remain courteous in the debate, and remember that Côte d'Ivoire is above each of us... I hope that this election will take place in peace and serenity for the consolidation of our democracy and the future of our beautiful country," Ouattara said.

Nearly 50 other people express interest