AFRICA
2 min read
Niger restricts where some Europeans can obtain visas in tit-for-tat
The embassies of Niger in Geneva, Ankara and Moscow are the only ones authorised to issue entry visas to Niger for nationals of certain European countries seeking to visit the country.
Niger restricts where some Europeans can obtain visas in tit-for-tat
Niger's Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare. / AP
August 27, 2025

Niger will restrict where nationals of certain European countries can obtain a visa for the Sahel country in response to the "difficulties" it says Nigerien citizens face in obtaining visas from European embassies.

It comes after Foreign Minister, Bakary Yaou Sangare, complained that Nigerien citizens "continue to travel to neighbouring countries to complete the formalities of obtaining a visa", the AFP news agency reports citing an internal note.

The minister said Niger had "submitted a request for European embassies present in Niamey be authorised to issue visas on site", which, according to him, "remained unanswered".

"From now on, the embassies of Niger in Geneva, Ankara and Moscow are the only ones authorised to issue entry visas to Niger for nationals of the following countries: Italy, the Netherlands, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Belgium, the United Kingdom," the minister said.

‘Reciprocal principle’

Recommended

That move was "in application of the reciprocal principle", he argued.

Applicants holding diplomatic or service passports could have their visas issued at Niger's embassy in Brussels, he added.

Previously, Nigerien citizens could obtain visas to access the Schengen free movement area through France's consulate in the capital, Niamey.

But Niger's relations with its former colonial ruler have turned especially frosty, with Niamey expelling France's ambassador.

RELATEDTRT Global - Sahel alliance passport: What’s the fate of free travel in West Africa?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us