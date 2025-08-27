Tanzania's electoral commission has disqualified an aspirant from running in the October 2025 presidential election, the opposition politician's party said on Wednesday.

The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT Wazalendo) is the third-largest party in Tanzania and had nominated Luhaga Mpina as its presidential candidate.

Mpina had collected the nomination forms from the Electoral Commission and was supposed to return them on Wednesday, but was blocked at the entrance.

His party said it had received a letter from the electoral body barring Mpina from returning the forms, because "he lacked qualifications."

Party vows to challenge decision