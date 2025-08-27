WORLD
Israel kills six Syrian army personnel in drone strikes near Damascus countryside
Israel targets Syrian army positions in the Damascus countryside, according to state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV.
Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights a move that violated a 1974 disengagement deal. / AP Archive
August 27, 2025

Israel has killed six Syrian army personnel in its drone strikes near the city of al-Kiswah south of Damascus, Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

The broadcaster said on Tuesday that the Israeli drones targeted Syrian army positions in the Damascus countryside.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

Israel also expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
