Israel has killed six Syrian army personnel in its drone strikes near the city of al-Kiswah south of Damascus, Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

The broadcaster said on Tuesday that the Israeli drones targeted Syrian army positions in the Damascus countryside.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.