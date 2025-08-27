AFRICA
2 min read
Nigerian monarch jailed in US over $4.2M Covid-19 fraud
Joseph Oloyede had in April pleaded guilty to charges of fraudulently receiving funds from a programme meant to aid small businesses during the pandemic.
Nigerian monarch jailed in US over $4.2M Covid-19 fraud
The suspects were found guilty in April by a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio. / Getty Images
August 27, 2025

A Nigerian monarch has been jailed for four years in the US for leading a scheme to exploit COVID-19 emergency loan programmes that were created for struggling businesses.

Joseph Oloyede, 62, had pleaded guilty in April to three charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

He was handed 56 months in prison on Tuesday by a US District Judge, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a statement.

Oloyede holds Nigerian and US citizenship and resides in Medina, Ohio. He holds the position of a traditional ruler in the city of Ipetumodu in Nigeria’s Osun state.

Forfeit home

“He also forfeited his Medina home on Foote Road, which he had acquired with proceeds of the scheme,” the statement said.

Recommended

He was also ordered to pay $4.4 million in restitution.

The crimes were committed from about April 2020 to February 2022.

Oloyede and his co-conspirator were accused of submitting fraudulent applications for loans that were made available through a programme meant to aid small businesses that suffered financial hardship during the pandemic.

They used false information to obtain millions of dollars from the program.

Oloyede used funds obtained from the loans to acquire land and build a home and purchase a luxury vehicle.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us