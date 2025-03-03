TÜRKİYE
Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye — Erdogan
Ankara sees its EU membership process as 'strategic priority,' as it is an 'inseparable part of Europe,' says Turkish President Erdogan.
Türkiye sees its EU membership process as "strategic priority," as it is an “inseparable part of Europe," Erdogan said / AA Archive
March 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Europe's security without Türkiye is unimaginable.

Türkiye sees its EU membership process as "strategic priority," as it is an “inseparable part of Europe," Erdogan said in an address to foreign ambassadors serving in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"It is becoming increasingly impossible for Europe to continue as a global actor without Türkiye taking its rightful place," he said during an iftar meal, the end of the daytime fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Israel will not find peace without establishment of Palestinian state”

"Israel will not find the peace it seeks without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with territorial integrity based on the 1967 borders,” Erdogan also warned.

"As if their calls for annexation of the West Bank were not enough, Israeli government ministers are playing with fire with provocations targeting Al Aqsa Mosque," he added, reiterating that the historic Jerusalem mosque is a “red line” for Türkiye.

SOURCE:AA
