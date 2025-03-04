AFRICA
2 min read
Germany suspends aid to Rwanda over DRC conflict
Germany now joins the United Kingdom and Canada in taking economic action against Rwanda over Kigali's alleged support for M23 rebels.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied that his country's soldiers are fighting against M23 rebels in eastern DRC. / Reuters
March 4, 2025

Germany said on Tuesday that it will suspend new aid to Rwanda over an offensive by the M23 group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that UN experts say is supported by Rwandan soldiers.

"Germany will further restrict bilateral cooperation with Rwanda," the development ministry said in a statement.

"In particular, we will suspend new financial commitments (and) review existing development cooperation with the Rwandan government."

The ministry said it "strongly condemns" the offensive, in particular the capture of the main cities of Goma and Bukavu, which it labelled "a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of" the DRC.

International condemnation

German development ministry aid to Rwanda averages around 50 million euros ($53 million) a year, in areas such as economic development, production of vaccines and climate protection.

The offensive by the M23 has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The German move comes after Britain recently suspended most direct bilateral aid to Rwanda and Canada imposed sanctions on the country over the conflict.

Rwanda was informed in advance about the German decision, the ministry said.

M23's rapid advance

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has seized large swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC, in the face of limited resistance from Congolese forces.

It now controls large tracts of the troubled region and its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing.

SOURCE:AFP
